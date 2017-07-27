1.5 lakh die in 5 lakh accidents every year: Govt

New Delhi: A whopping five lakh road accidents take place in the country in which 1.5 lakh people die every year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said a four per cent increase in the number of accidents has been witnessed in last three years while the growth of automobile sector in the country is 22 per cent per year.

"Four lakh accidents take place every year in the country in which 1.5 lakh people lost their lives," he said during Question Hour.

Gadkari also said there are around 30 per cent bogus driving licences in circulation in the country.

He said efforts have been made to make the road travel safe so that the number of deaths in the accidents come down to half.

Gadkari said that for the first time, the ministry has conducted a survey of bridges in the country. As on July 21, bridges inventory and condition survey of 1.62 lakh bridges including 1,26,233 culverts has been carried out and a total 147 bridges have been found under distress condition.

He said 33 bridges are in very dilapidated conditions while around 50 bridges are above 100 years old and 1,628 bridges are more than 50 years old.

Concerned executive agencies have already been asked to undertake repairs, rehabilitation and reconstruction of all such bridges after detailed condition survey, he said.