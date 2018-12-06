हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

1 BSF jawan killed, another injured in ceasefire violation in J&K's Sunderbani sector

At least on Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and another injured in sniper fire from across Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector. 

The ceasefire violation took place in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri at around 4.30 pm on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. 

The injured jawan has been admitted to the hospital and is currently under treatment. 

This is the second incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Earlier, another soldier was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian and Pakistani armies also traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, defence sources said.

The Pakistan Army used automatics and mortars to target Indian positions on the LoC in Kamalkote area of Uri sector late on Wednesday, the sources said.

"Indian positions retaliated effectively. Firing exchanges continued till Thursday morning. No casualty has been reported from our side," they added.

Two Indian soldiers were injured on Wednesday in Pakistan firing in the same area.

The ceasefire violation took place at Uri sector of Baramulla district in the state. 

The injured soldiers were admitted to the hospital.

Another soldier was injured earlier on November 26 during a sniper fire from Pakistan along the LoC in the Kupwara district. 

Police sources said the incident occurred in Machil sector. "The injured soldier has been shifted to a hospital," an official said.

