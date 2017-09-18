close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

1 cop for 663 common men, 3 for 1 VIP, police-to-population numbers reveal

In India, there are three policemen to protect one VIP (Very Important Person), and just one policeman to protect 663 common men.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 09:55
1 cop for 663 common men, 3 for 1 VIP, police-to-population numbers reveal
Representational image (File pic)

New Delhi: In India, there are three policemen to protect one VIP (Very Important Person), and just one policeman to protect 663 common men.

This shocking police-to-population data was compiled by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), a home ministry division.

According to the data, there are almost 19.26 lakh police officers in the country.

Out of this, 56,944 are deployed for the safety of 20,828 VIPs across 29 states and six Union Territories. The average comes out to 2.73 cops for each VIP.

That leaves just 19 lakh cops to protect over 1 billion Indian citizens.

India is one of the least policed countries in the world, with just one policeman looking after every 663 Indians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in April 2017, banned the use of red and blue beacons, in an effort to end VIP culture.

However, it seems, states have paid no heed to PM Modi's statement.

The data reveals, Bihar has the highest VIP protection, 3,200 VIPs protected by 6,248 cops. This is followed by West Bengal, with 4,233 cops guarding 2,207 VIPs and Jammu and Kashmir which has 2,075 VIPs getting security from 4,499 policemen. In Uttar Pradesh, 4,681 cops are guarding 1,901 VIPs, reported the TOI.

In Delhi, which is home the PM and President, there are just 489 protected persons but has the maximum number of cops, 7,420, deputed to secure them.

On the other hand, Maharashtra has just 74 protected persons secured by 961 cops, while Kerala has only 57 VIPs and 214 policemen.

Lakshadweep is the only state/UT where no one has been given dedicated police protection.

TAGS

police-to-populationCopsPoliceVIPcommon men

From Zee News

Goa: No more drinking in public places, says Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar
Goa

Goa: No more drinking in public places, says Chief Minister...

Shocking: 70-year-old mother accuses 45-year-old son of raping her for two years
India

Shocking: 70-year-old mother accuses 45-year-old son of rap...

Karnataka

Karnataka: 2 women dead, 4 tourists missing after being was...

Marshal Arjan Singh&#039;s state funeral: Top leaders, three services chiefs pay tributes
India

Marshal Arjan Singh's state funeral: Top leaders, thre...

Politics takes centre stage at TV&#039;s Emmy Awards
World

Politics takes centre stage at TV's Emmy Awards

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in white at Emmy Awards 2017
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in white at Emmy Awards 2017

`Veep` wins Emmy for best comedy series
World

`Veep` wins Emmy for best comedy series

Labour Canteen: Chhattisgarh Govt. to provide nutritious meal for Rs 5
India

Labour Canteen: Chhattisgarh Govt. to provide nutritious me...

Trump mocks Kim Jong-un, calls him &#039;Rocket Man&#039;
World

Trump mocks Kim Jong-un, calls him 'Rocket Man'

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Rohingya row: Crucial litmus test for Assam

Schooling India for success: DNA examines Ministry of Human Resource Development

DNA Edit | Petrol bomb: Union Minister KJ Alphons’ statement is economically shortsighted

Telcos, e-tailers up against the privacy judgement wall

The BRICS declaration on terrorism is only an eyewash