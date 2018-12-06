1 soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Machil sector

At least one soldier was killed on Thursday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, quoted news agency PTI.

Earlier, the Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, defence sources said.

The Pakistan Army used automatics and mortars to target Indian positions on the LoC in Kamalkote area of Uri sector late on Wednesday, the sources said.

"Indian positions retaliated effectively. Firing exchanges continued till Thursday morning. No casualty has been reported from our side," they added.

Two Indian soldiers were injured on Wednesday in Pakistan firing in the same area.

On Wednesday, the soldiers were injured during a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation took place at Uri sector of Baramulla district in the state.

The injured soldiers were admitted to the hospital.

Another soldier was injured earlier on November 26 during a sniper fire from Pakistan along the LoC in the Kupwara district.

Police sources said the incident occurred in Machil sector. "The injured soldier has been shifted to a hospital," an official said.