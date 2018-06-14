हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thunderstorm

10 die across Uttar Pradesh during thunderstorms on Wednesday

Local authorities have been told to stay on high alert and provide immediate relief to people. Hospitals too are on alert and have been instructed to treat injured on an immediate basis.

Representational image

Lucknow: At least 10 people died during thunderstorms that lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

News agency ANI reported that six deaths occurred in Sitapur, three in Gonda and one in Faizabad. Another 28 were injured.

While weather-monitoring agencies have predicted more rain for Uttar Pradesh in the next few days, local authorities have been told to stay on high alert and provide immediate relief to people. Hospitals too are on alert and have been instructed to treat injured on an immediate basis.

