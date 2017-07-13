close
10 Indians die in house fire in Saudi Arabia's Najran; EAM Sushma Swaraj assures 'all possible help'

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured all possible help to kin of those killed and seriously injured in a devastating fire in Saudi Arabia's Najran area.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 10:27
Riyadh: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured all possible help to kin of those killed and seriously injured in a devastating fire in Saudi Arabia's Najran area.

EAM Swaraj took to Twitter and tweeted that Mohammed Noor Rahman Sheikh, the Indian Consul General in Saudi Arabia, is in touch with the Governor of Najran, Prince Jluwi bin Abdelaziz bin Musaed.

While confirming the death of 10 Indian nationals, she assured that the Indian staff would leave for Saudi by the first flight available.

The External Affairs Minister also said that she has spoken to Consul General Jeddah over the same.

As many as 10 people were killed and six were injured after a fire broke out in a windowless house.

"Fire-fighters put out a blaze in an old house lacking windows for ventilation. Eleven people died of asphyxiation, and six others were injured," in the southern province of Najran, the civil defence said in a tweet.

The Najran Governor has ordered formation of a committee to probe the incident, the Arab News reported. 

Those killed died of asphyxiation due to the massive fire that engulfed the windowless house they shared, Saudi authorities said.

The casualties hailed from India and Bangladesh, they said.

Nine million foreigners work in the kingdom, many of them from South Asia, according to the last official figures released in 2015.

Rights groups have called on Saudi Arabia and other Arab states to end the widespread kafala - or sponsorship - system, which severely restricts the rights of migrant labourers.

These workers cannot leave the country or switch jobs without written permission from their current employer under kafala, and employers often confiscate their passports and travel documents.

