10 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh
Narayanpur: Ten Maoists are believed to have been killed in a heavy exchange of fire when they attacked a police camp in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.
"There were around 40-50 Maoists. They lobbed bombs and fired mortar shells. The policemen responded by firing, forcing the Maoists to flee," Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena said.
He said the exchange of fire continued for two hours late on Monday night after which the Maoists fled the spot.
"Police have found blood marks and recovered ammunition."
Meena said 10 Maoists are believed to have been killed whose bodies have been taken by those who fled the scene.
A pubic grievance redressal meeting by the government was to be conducted at Aakbeda area, a Maoist stronghold.
Maoists had warned the villagers that they would be tried in kangaroo courts if they attended the meeting.
The situation in the area is tense and government officials and villagers are fearing to participate in the meeting. However, the meeting will take place under full security cover.
