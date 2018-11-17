हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Patna

10-year-old boy falls in sewer in Patna, rescue operations on

A 10-year-old boy fell into a sewer here Saturday afternoon and search operations by teams of NDRF and SDRF personnel were on to locate the child, officials said.

Representational Image

PATNA: A 10-year-old boy fell into a sewer here Saturday afternoon and search operations by teams of NDRF and SDRF personnel were on to locate the child, officials said.

The search operations by National Disaster Response Force will continue till the boy is located, an NDRF official said.

The boy named Deepak fell through a manhole in Shri Krishna Puri locality of the city at around 1.30 pm while returning home after delivering lunch to his father Guddu Ram.

A nearby sump house was shut off within minutes of his fall so that the boy did not get carried away a long distance by the current, official sources said.

The rescue teams were carrying out their operations from two ends and so far about 80 per cent of the total length of the sewer and the operation was being hampered by "highly muddy water and silt," they said.

Local residents gathered at the spot in large numbers and alleged that the manhole had been "lying uncovered for months". 

