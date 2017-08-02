close
10-year-old GD Goenka student dies after 'falling' in school

Alleging 'negligence' by the school, the boy's family said there was water on the floor because of which the child he slipped and fell.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 08:45
10-year-old GD Goenka student dies after &#039;falling&#039; in school
Arman Sehgal with his mother

Ghaziabad: Ten-year-old Arman Sehgal, a Class 4 student of G D Goenka Public School in Indirapuram, died after allegedly slipping and 'falling' on the corridor of school building's second floor. The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

Arman was immediately rushed to Shanti Gopal Hospital by the school authorities where he was declared dead. Post-mortem reports state that he died because of head injuries.

On Tuesday morning, the boy's father – Gulshan Sehgal - dropped him to school at 7:30 am. Arman was supposed to appear for a weekly test on Tuesday. As soon as he reached home, he received a call informing that Arman is being taken to hospital.

Alleging 'negligence' on the school's part, the boy's mother - Swati Sehgal – said, “No body informed us during the time of the incident. Later, they told us they were taking my son to the hospital. They say he fell and urinated on himself. But I am sure there was water on the floor where he slipped. The school management is hiding this fact. The class teacher was brought into into the picture after repeated requests. She told us Arman fell in front of her. But I do not believe her. My son was not weak. I am sure there was water. I have seen the body and his clothes were completely wet. He slipped,” reported the Hindustan Times.

Denying allegations, school principal Dr Kavita Sharma said that Armaan had gone outside the classroom, where examination was being conducted, to collect his pencil box. While returning, he suddenly collapsed and fell down on the corridor.

“What has happened is extremely unfortunate. He was walking to the other classroom when he fell down. He was rushed to a hospital but he could not survive. There was no water in the corridor, staircase or around the area. We are going to extend our full cooperation and support to the child’s family and the police in their investigation,” she said.

No CCTV camera covered the area where Armaan allegedly slipped and fell down, informed the school authorities.

An FIR has been filed against the school principal and management on basis a complaint filed by the boy’s family.

“His father, a resident of Vaishali in Ghaziabad, has accused the principal and management for the death of his son in the corridor, negligence on part of the school, and destruction of evidence,” said Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad.

GD Goenka School

