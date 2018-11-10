हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Ashok Nagar

10-yr-old girl raped in east Delhi

The accused, who worked as a labourer at a shop, was arrested.

10-yr-old girl raped in east Delhi
Representational image

New Delhi: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a family friend in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night.

The accused was known to the girl's family and took her with him for an outing on Friday and then raped her, police said.

The victim then narrated the ordeal to her parents who approached police and a case was registered in the matter.

The accused, who worked as a labourer at a shop, was arrested, said a senior police officer.

The accused would often take the girl out with him for outings, police added.

Tags:
New Ashok NagarDelhiMinor Rape

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close