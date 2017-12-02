1,000 BEd colleges served showcause notice: Official

Kolkata: The National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) has issued showcause notices to 1,000 BEd and DEd colleges for failing to submit requisite data through affidavits, a senior Union Human Resource Development Ministry official said here on Saturday.

"NCTE has already issued 1,000 showcause notices to stop affiliation with NCTE and thereafter, these colleges will not be able to admit students for BEd and DEd courses. 3,000 more showcause notices will be issued soon," said Anil Swarup, Secretary, School Education and Literacy, in the ministry.

The NCTE has asked 16,000 BEd and D Ed colleges in India to submit affidavit in respect to all the data and only, 12,000 institutes of them filed affidavit, he said.

"I think the biggest mafia in the education sector are some BEd and DEd colleges and some of them do not exist bust exist in names. We took them on," he said at an interactive session organised by Merchants` Chamber of Commerce.

He said NCTE engaged Quality Council of India for quality assessment of these colleges.