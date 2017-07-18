1,000 NGOs barred for misutilising foreign funds: Centre

New Delhi: Over 1,000 NGOs have been barred for misutilising foreign funds and 2,000 asked to validate their existing FCRA designated bank accounts, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"Over 1,000 non-government organisations found to be misutilising foreign funds and violating various provisions of FCRA, 2010, and rules made thereunder, have been barred from operating their foreign contribution accounts," Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.

He said over 2,000 NGOs have been directed to validate their existing Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) designated bank accounts and the list of these NGOs is available on www.fcraonline.nic.in.

As per the Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules, 2011, all banks shall report any transaction in respect of receipt or utilisation of any foreign contribution by any person, whether or not such person is registered or granted prior permission under the Act, to the central government within 48 hours, he added.