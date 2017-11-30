10,000 kg narcotics, Rs 49 lakh fake notes, cattle heads seized from Indian borders

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized over 10,000 kg of narcotics, fake currency with a face value of Rs 49.44 crore and more than 1.20 lakh cattle heads from along the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders over the last year.

"The border guarding force seized 9,807 kgs of narcotics from the eastern frontier (India- Bangaldesh border) and 439.21 kgs from the western sector (India-Pakistan border) between December 2016 to October this year," BSF Director General K K Sharma said on the occasion of the BSF Raising Day.

"It also seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 49.44 crore and 1,20,578 cattle from the eastern boundary during the same period," he said.

"A total of 50 arms and 606 ammunition rounds were also captured by the force from the two borders during that time" Sharma said.

The Border Security Force, raised in 1965, comprises about 2.5 lakh personnel and is the country's largest border guarding force.