103-yr-old widow ties rakhi to PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Sharbati Devi, a 103-year-old widow, tied rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wrist on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Devi was extremely happy and delighted to meet Prime Minister Modi when she visited his official residence at Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg . She had lost her brother 50-years-ago whom she misses dearly.

Earlier, her son had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi expressing his mother's desire to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with him which subsequently led to Prime Minister Modi inviting Devi with her family at his residence.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had also met few widows from Vrindavan and students who tied home-made rakhis.

On this special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Modi took to twitter and wished on social media.

"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, congratulations to the nation. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan," he posted.