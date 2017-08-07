close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

103-yr-old widow ties rakhi to PM Narendra Modi

 Sharbati Devi, a 103-year-old widow, tied rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wrist on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 19:19

New Delhi: Sharbati Devi, a 103-year-old widow, tied rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wrist on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Devi was extremely happy and delighted to meet Prime Minister Modi when she visited his official residence at Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg . She had lost her brother 50-years-ago whom she misses dearly.

Earlier, her son had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi expressing his mother's desire to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with him which subsequently led to Prime Minister Modi inviting Devi with her family at his residence.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had also met few widows from Vrindavan and students who tied home-made rakhis.

On this special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Modi took to twitter and wished on social media.

"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, congratulations to the nation. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan," he posted. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiRaksha BandhanLok Kalyan MargDelhi

From Zee News

South Africa&#039;s parliament Speaker allows secret ballot in Zuma no-confidence vote
AfricaWorld

South Africa's parliament Speaker allows secret ballot...

Assam

3.4 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Kamrup district

Gujarat

Confident of winning all 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat: BJ...

Supreme Court constitutes bench to hear Ayodhya dispute
Uttar PradeshIndia

Supreme Court constitutes bench to hear Ayodhya dispute

Govt declares entire Assam as &#039;disturbed&#039; for another month
AssamIndia

Govt declares entire Assam as 'disturbed' for ano...

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed launches political party
Asia

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed launches politi...

I will win Rajya Sabha battle: Ahmed Patel
GujaratIndia

I will win Rajya Sabha battle: Ahmed Patel

North Korea ready to teach US &#039;severe lesson&#039;, says UN abused its authority
World

North Korea ready to teach US 'severe lesson', sa...

Appointment of judge to monitor NAB proceedings against Nawaz Sharifs&#039; challenged
WorldAsia

Appointment of judge to monitor NAB proceedings against Naw...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

In the preserves of privacy, writes Kapil Sibal

DNA Edit | School of Fanaticism: Haryana school teaches a wrong lesson

It’s high time the IMD becomes answerable to farmers

DNA Edit | Women in India, be it rich or poor, remain unsafe

Falling prey to a game of death: Blue Whale Challenge shows the ugly underbelly of the Internet