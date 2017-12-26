107-year-old grandmother finds Rahul Gandhi 'handsome', Congress president calls her 'beautiful'

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday found a new admirer - a 107-year-old grandmother.

It all started when Twitter user Dipali Sikand tweeted, "Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet Rahul Gandhi. I asked her why? She whispers... He`s handsome."

She also attached a picture of her grandmother cutting a cake on her 107th birthday.

In his reply, Rahul said, "Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul."

On December 16, 2017, Rahul took charge as the president of the Congress party in the presence of the 132-year-old party's top brass and his family members.

The Congress' central election authority (CEA) had handed him over the certificate of his elevation to the top post during a grand event held at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

47-year-old Gandhi scion was handed over the certificate in the presence of his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra, former PM Manmohan Singh and other senior party leaders.

He is the sixth Nehru-Gandhi scion to helm the party after his great great grandfather Motilal Nehru, great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi.

Rahul entered politics in 2004, by contesting the May 2004 General Elections, from his father's former constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. He became the vice-president of the party in January 2013.

The Amethi seat had been held by Sonia until she was transferred to the neighbouring seat of Rae Bareilly.

(With PTI inputs)