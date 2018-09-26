हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
11 month-old baby dies onboard Qatar Airways Doha-Hyderabad flight

The Hyderabad-bound plane was coming for Doha.

New Delhi: An 11 month-old baby on Wednesday reportedly died onboard a Qatar Airways flight. The Hyderabad-bound plane was coming for Doha.

Media reports suggest that the infant was flying with his parents from Doha to Hyderabad when he suddenly started suffering from breathing troubles.

Identified as Arnav Varma, the baby was rushed immediately rushed to Apollo Medical Centre at the airport.

The kid was, however, declared brought dead. The baby had a US passport while his father, Anil Varma, holds an Indian passport.

The family was reportedly travelling by Qatar Airways flight SR-500.

