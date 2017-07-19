1100 jobs in IMD: SSC Scientific Assistants Recruitment 2017; check ssconline.nic.in

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the recruitment application process for the Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department Examination, 2017.

The examination is held to fill 1100 jobs in the IMD.

Candidate may note that only online applications will be accepted at www.ssconline.nic.in.

Application start date – July 18, 2017

Application end date – August 8, 2017

Offline Challan Generation End Date - 04.08.2017 (upto 05:00 p.m)

Payment Through SBI Challan - 08.08.2017 (upto 05:00 p.m)

SSC will conduct a open competitive examination for recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistant in IMD, Group 'B' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post, in the Level 6 of the Pay Matrix

(Pay Band2 (Rs 9300-34800) plus Grade Pay Rs 4200 in pre-revised scale), from November 20-27 in computer based mode all over the country.

AGE LIMIT: The candidate should not exceed 30 years as on August 4, 2017.

Educational qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subject)/ Computer Science/Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognised Institution/University or equivalent.

The qualifying Degree or diploma referred above should be in First Class (60% marks) or 6.75 CGPA on a 10 point scale.

The qualifying Degree or Diploma referred above must be of three (3) years duration after (10+2) examination.

The applicant must have passed 10+2 Examination from a Recognized Board or equivalent in Science with Physics and Mathematics as core subjects.