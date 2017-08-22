close
116 PoK residents stranded in Jammu come back home

A total of 116 stranded residents of the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) returned home as the cross-Line of Control (LoC) bus service operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad resumed.

﻿
Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 10:30
Uri: A total of 116 stranded residents of the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) returned home as the cross-Line of Control (LoC) bus service operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad resumed.

The residents, who were stranded in Jammu for over a month after the Poonch-Rawalkote bus service was suspended, were sent back to their home through the border town of Uri in J-K's Baramulla district

The PoK passengers left in several buses through the Mughal Road, the alternate link between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

Earlier, the bus service was stopped due to heavy shelling from the Pakistani troops along the LoC. 

