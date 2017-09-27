close
12 days on, seer of Akhara which released list of 'fake babas' still missing

A top body of seers has expressed concern over the mysterious disappearance of their national spokesperson Mahant Mohandas and urged the Central and state governments to intensify the search for him.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 14:15

Nashik: A top body of seers has expressed concern over the mysterious disappearance of their national spokesperson Mahant Mohandas and urged the Central and state governments to intensify the search for him.

Mohandas, the national spokesperson of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), has been missing since the intervening night of September 15 and 16 when he was on his way to Haridwar by a train from Mumbai.

The parishad, at its meeting held at Trimbakeshwar, about 30km from Nashik on Monday, expressed concern over the disappearance of Mohandas. The ABAP is an umbrella body of seers.
The meeting was given details about the circumstances under which Mohandas disappeared.

Apprehending that the Mahant was kidnapped, the organisation of ascetics also urged the Central and state governments to intensify efforts to trace him.

Even after 12 days, there is no trace of Mohandas, said ABAP general secretary Mahant Harigiri Maharaj said. A missing person complaint has been filed with the Haridwar police, said Binduji Maharaj, spokesperson of the Shad Darshan Akhada, another body of sadhus.

Early this month, the parishad had issued a list of 'fake babas' and demanded a crackdown on "rootless cult leaders" by bringing in a legislation. 

Mahant Mohandasfake babaAkhil Bharatiya Akhara ParishadABAP

