Srinagar

12 injured in grenade attack in Shopian

At least a dozen people, including three policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

IANS photo

Srinagar: At least a dozen people, including three policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Shopian town, resulting in injuries to at least nine civilians and three cops, a police official said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and searches started to nab the attackers.

Militants have carried out a series of grenade attacks on security forces and politicians since last week.

