Madhya Pradesh

12 killed in Madhya Pradesh road accident

Eight others were injured, two of whom were said to be in critical condition.

Bhopal: Twelve persons, including seven women, were killed early on Thursday when a jeep collided with a tractor in Madhya Pradesh`s Morena district, police said.

The accident occurred when the jeep carrying members of a family to a funeral collided with the sand-carrying truck on Ambah road. 

