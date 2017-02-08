1,200 Pakistani minority members in line for Indian citizenship

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said more than 1,200 Pakistani minority members have applied for Indian citizenship and more than 12,800 Pakistanis have applied for Long Term Visa (LTV).

"In 2016, as per information available on this Ministry`s IVFRT (Immigration, Visa and Foreigners Registration and Tracking) online module, more than 12,800 applications for Long Term Visa and more than 1,200 applications for grant of citizenship to Pakistan minorities have been received across the country, including Chhattisgarh," the Minister told the Rajya Sabha.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has sensitised the States/UT administrations to expedite the processing of LTV applications from Pakistan nationals and upload all applications for grant of LTV online only on IVFRT module for speedy processing," Rijiju said in a written reply.

"As regards grant of Indian Citizenship to Pakistani minority migrants, the Ministry of Home Affairs has delegated the powers to grant Indian Citizenship to District Magistrate of 16 districts of seven States," he added.

Under the Passport and Foreigners Act, the ministry has regularised the entry and stay of persons belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh and Pakistan, who were compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution and entered India on or before the December 31, 2014.