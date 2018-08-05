हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
imprint

122 new research projects worth Rs 112 crore to be funded under IMPRINT-2

IMPRINT is a Pan-IIT + IISc joint initiative supported by the MHRD to address major science and engineering challenges.

122 new research projects worth Rs 112 crore to be funded under IMPRINT-2

With an aim for better research in the high education institutions, the government has approved 122 new research projects at a cost of Rs 112 crore under IMPRINT-2. The research will cover domains like Energy, Security, Healthcare, Advanced Materials, ICT and Security/Defence. "Out of 2145 proposals, 122 best proposals were selected for funding under IMPRINT-II, advancing cutting edge level technology," HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

"Of the 122 new IMPRINT projects sanctioned, 81 are sponsored by industry. This industry-academic collaboration will bring excellence in research," Javadekar said. He also added that the knowledge portal for monitoring the progress of research projects and to disseminate findings will be launched in October 2018.

The new research project proposals selected include: 35 in Information and Communications Technology; 18 in Advanced Materials, 17 in Healthcare Technology, 12 in Energy Security; 11 in Security and Defence; 9 in Sustainable Habitat; 7 Water Resource and River Systems; 5 in Environment and Climate; 4 in Manufacturing; and 4 in Nano Technology.

IMPRINT is a Pan-IIT + IISc joint initiative supported by the MHRD to address the major science and engineering challenges that India must address and champion to enable, empower and embolden the nation for inclusive growth and self-reliance. IMPRINT is also open for private institutions. The initiative aims at providing the overarching vision for research into areas that are predominantly socially relevant.

The implementation of 142 projects under IMPRINT-1 are underway. and have been supported by several ministries, councils and departments in addition to the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Tags:
imprintIMPRINT 2Prakash Javadekareducation research

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close