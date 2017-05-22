close
15 Army teams to be deployed in major RBI offices by Thursday

Army sources said two teams had already been working with the RBI and the additional manpower will help the bank in shredding of the demonetised notes.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 22:21

New Delhi: Fifteen teams of the Army will be deployed in key offices of the RBI by Thursday to beef up security as well as help the central bank to speed up disposal of demonetised currencies.

A total of 15 teams will be deployed in major RBI offices across the city by April 25, they said.

The sources added that army personnel will basically be responsible for ensuring adequate security so that the process to dispose of the demonetised notes can be expedited.

