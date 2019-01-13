15 committees with stakeholders from all fields: How BJP will make its poll manifesto

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party's panel which is entrusted with making the party's election manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election met at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. The meeting of the 20-member committee was chaired by Union Home Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh.

At the meeting, the panel decided that they will be forming fifteen sub-committees which will decide the manifesto. "We will be forming 15 committees, these will include stakeholders from various fields to establish direct communication with the public," Rajnath said after the meeting.

Party chief Amit Shah had last week announced that Rajnath will head the BJP's Manifesto Committee for the Lok Sabha elections. The other member of the Manifesto Committee include Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, KJ Alphons, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kiran Rijiju, Sushil Kumar Modi, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Arjun Munda, Ram Madhav, Bhupendra Yadav, Narayan Rane, Meenakshi Lekhi, Sanjay Paswan, Hari Babu, and Rajendra Mohan Singh Cheema.

Amit Shah had also announced that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will lead the 8-member Publicity Committee and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will head the 10-member Social Self-help Outreach Committee.

The Publicity Committee headed by Jaitley will include Piyush Goyal, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Anil Jain, Mahesh Sharma, Satish Upadhyay, Rajiv Chandrashekar, and Rituraj Sinha. The committee headed by Gadkari has Kailash Vijayvargiya, Sadanand Gowda, Kalraj Mishra, Shiv Prasad Shukla, Vijay Sampla, SS Ahluwalia, Bandaru Dattatreya, RP Singh, and Mange Ram in the team.

In all, the BJP announced 17 committees that would look after different aspects of elections.

