Karnataka

25 dead after bus falls into Vishweshwaraiah Canal near Mandya in Karnataka

The death toll is likely to rise.

ANI photo

Bengaluru: At least 25 people have on Saturday died after the bus they were in, fell into Vishweshwaraiah Canal (VC) near Mandya in Karnataka.

"25 people have died. I believe the driver was not driving properly, I will find out, take some more inputs," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said.

 

More details awaited

