15,000 vacancies: IBPS RRB 2017 CWE VI notification released; check ibps.in

New Delhi: IBPS RRB 2017 Notification has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will hold the online examination for the next Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRBs VI) for recruitment of Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) between September and November 2017.

How to apply for IBPS RRB 2017 CWE VI

Open official website ibps.in

Click on “CRP RRBs Recruitment of Officers (Scalke 1, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose)” link

IBPS RRB 2017: Here's the schedule of RRBs – CWE RRB-VI (Officers) and CWE RRB-VI (Office Assistants) exam

Preliminary Examination (Officer Scale I and Office Assistants): 09.09.2017, 10.09.2017, 16.09.2017, 17.09.2017, 23.09.2017 and 24.09.2017

Single Examination Officers Scale II & III: 05.11.2017

Main Examination Officer Scale I: 05.11.2017 Main Examination Office Assistants: 12.11.2017

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

About IBPS

IBPS is an autonomous agency and started its operation in 1975 as Personnel Selection Services (PSS). It became an independent entity at the behest of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Public Sector Banks in 1984.

It is envisioned as self-governed academic and research oriented Institute, with a mission of enhancing human-resource development through personnel assessment.

IBPS announced a Common Written Examination (CWE) for the recruitment of officers and clerks in Indian banks IN 2011 and is now mandatory for anyone who seeks an employment in 29 public sector and regional rural banks.

The IBPS conducts recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs).