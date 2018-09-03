16 dead in Uttar Pradesh as floods hit 16 districts, rescue operations underway

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has been reeling under heavy rain and a flood-like situation with deaths of as many as 16 people being reported so far. The Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Sunday rescued 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts of the state following the heavy showers, officials said.

Six people were also marooned in a village of Lalitpur district on Sunday morning.

In Garautha tehsil of Jhansi district, eight fishermen were stranded on an island near Erech Dam on the Betwa River after a sudden rise in water level owing to heavy downpour, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "All six people were successfully rescued in Lalitpur district. The IAF team did a fantastic job."

He also added, "The district magistrate of Jhansi has confirmed that all eight fishermen have been successfully rescued by an IAF team."

According to an official statement in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the rescue work carried out by IAF personnel in Talbehat area of Lalitpur district in which 6 persons were rescued.

The chief minister also took the opportunity to extend Janmashtami greetings to the officials and jawans.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

The monsoon trough was slight to the north of its normal position and remained active with three embedded cyclonic circulations over Haryana and adjoining northwest Uttar Pradesh and over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and adjoining parts of north Madhya Pradesh, IMD added.

(With inputs from agencies)