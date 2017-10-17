16 Indians on board ship that sank in Philippines rescued, 10 still missing, says Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday night said that 10 Indian crew members of the Emerald Star are still missing, four days after the ship capsized near the Philippines coast.

"There were 26 Indians on board the ship Emerald Star. Amongst them, 16 have been rescued and 10 are still missing," Swaraj wrote on Twitter. She also said that Japan Coast Guard was helping in search and rescue operations. "Indian Embassy in Japan has informed me that a helicopter and 2 patrol vessels of Japan Coast Guard are engaged in search/rescue operations. Indian Navy P81 has reached Manila and has also joined the search and rescue operation for missing Indians," Swaraj tweeted.

The External Affairs Ministry (EAM) also confirmed that five crew members of the capsized cargo vessel were in Irene, Philippines and would be brought to Manila before repatriation to India."Five Indian crew members of 'Emerald Star' are in Irene, Philippines.

Our Mission is bringing them to Manila before repatriation to India," EAM Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted on Monday night.

The Hong Kong-registered cargo ship Emerald Star sank nearly 600 km south of Ishigaki island of Okinawa prefecture early on Friday. An Indian Navy plane took off for Manila to conduct a search and rescue operation on Monday.

