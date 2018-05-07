16-year-old girl raped, set ablaze in Jharkhand; accused arrested

A 16-year-old girl has allegedly been raped and set ablaze in Kankarbona area of Pakur in Jharkhand. After being given initial aid, the girl was referred to Malda hospital in West Bengal where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to the Pakur district administration, Rs 20,000 has been given to the family of the victim as an immediate aid. The administration has also declared that all help would be given to the family for the treatment of the victm.

While the accused has been arrested, the case has also been referred to a fast-track court, which would hold the trial in the case.

Prabhat Khabar reported that the victim was alone at her residence on the day the crime was committed. A man from the village entered her house and forced himself on the victim, said the report.

In a bid to hide the incident from others, he tried to kill the girl by setting her ablaze. But when she started crying and shouting for help, the accused fled the spot. Villagers came to the rescue of the victim and informed her family members.

Pakur Superintendent of Police Shailendra Prasad Barnwal said that the accused was arrested on the basis of the statement of the victim.