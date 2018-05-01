17% growth in foreign exchange earnings through tourism: Government

The Ministry of Tourism has declared that there has been 17 per cent growth in Foreign Exchange Earnings through tourism in India in March 2018 over March 2017. According to a statement released by the government, FEEs during the month of March 2018 were Rs 17, 294 crore as compared to Rs. 14, 667 crore in March 2017 and Rs 12, 985 crore in March 2016.

The release by the government further said, “The growth rate in FEEs in rupee terms in March 2018 over March 2017 was 17.9%, compared to the growth of 13.0% in March 2017 over March 2016. FEEs during the period January- March 2018 were Rs. 52, 916 crore with a growth of 15.5%, as compared to the FEE of Rs. 45, 819 crore in January-March 2017 with a growth of 13.6% over January- March 2016.”

The government also released the Foreign Exchange Earnings through tourism data in terms of US dollar.

“FEEs in US$ terms during the month of March 2018 were US$ 2.659 billion as compared to FEEs of US$ 2.224 billion during the month of March 2017 and US$ 1.938 billion in March 2016,” said the release.