close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

17 Opposition parties to attend Sharad Yadav's 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' programme today, JD(U) calls it 'reeks of hypocrisy'

In a bid to target Nitish Kumar's JD(U), rebel party leader Sharad Yadav has organised 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' (save composite culture) programme on Thursday. The event will start at 10 AM at Constitution Club in the national capital. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 07:20
17 Opposition parties to attend Sharad Yadav&#039;s &#039;Sanjhi Virasat Bachao&#039; programme today, JD(U) calls it &#039;reeks of hypocrisy&#039;

New Delhi: In a bid to target Nitish Kumar's JD(U), rebel party leader Sharad Yadav has organised 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' (save composite culture) programme on Thursday. The event will start at 10 AM at Constitution Club in the national capital. 

The programme, which is seen as a protest against Bihar CM's decision to realign with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be attended by 17 Opposition parties including Congress, Samjawadi Party, DMK, TMC, BSP and others.

Talking to media about the event, Sharad Yadav yesterday said, "Around 17 parties will attend our Sanjhi Virasat Bachao programme tomorrow and from Congress, Manmohan ji and Rahul ji will be present. The leaders of the Opposition parties, intellectuals, farmers, Dalits and tribals will attend the event."

"We had decided to launch this programme three months ago.This programme is in the interest of the country and not against the government," Yadav told reporters. 

The JD(U) leader had also asserted that the composure culture of India is the preamble of Constitution which is under threat, therefore, it was important to launch the programme.

Meanwhile, leaders of Janata Dal-(United) today said that Sharad Yadav's 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' programme reeks of hypocrisy. 

Talking to ANI, JD(U) leader Ajay Alok said, "It feels weird to see that Sharad Yadav's ethics have taken a 180 degree turn. 30 years ago, he arranged the same meeting against the Congress. Now he is aligning with the Congress for the same meeting."

Echoing his fellow JD(U) leader's view, K.C. Tyagi said the party remains unaffected by the meeting. He said, "The people who are organizing the meeting are not important for us and we remain unaffected by it."

A couple of days ago, the JD(U) removed Yadav as its parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, when he continued his campaign against the alliance with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Sharad YadavNitish KumarJD(U)Sanjhi Virasat Bachao

From Zee News

Gorakhpur tragedy: PIL filed in Allahabad HC seeking judicial inquiry into the incident
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: PIL filed in Allahabad HC seeking judici...

Malegaon Blast Case: SC to hear Lt. Col Purohit&#039;s bail plea today
India

Malegaon Blast Case: SC to hear Lt. Col Purohit's bail...

Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiris want to be active stakeholders in peace process:...

Jammu and Kashmir

NIA widens net in Kashmir terror money trail

North EastMeghalya

Over one lakh people hit by flood in Meghalaya: Official

Gujarat

Swine flu kills 208 in Gujarat this year, over 900 hospital...

West Bengal

Two arrested for damaging Netaji's statue in Bengal...

Jharkhand

Cabinet nod to complete North Koel reservoir project

World

UN chief warns against military action on North Korea, call...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit | Talking to Kashmir: We should embrace Modi’s idea

Triple talaq to federalism, clear path is laid out

Passing on regulatory burdens to people is recipe for disaster

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power