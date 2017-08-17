17 Opposition parties to attend Sharad Yadav's 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' programme today, JD(U) calls it 'reeks of hypocrisy'

New Delhi: In a bid to target Nitish Kumar's JD(U), rebel party leader Sharad Yadav has organised 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' (save composite culture) programme on Thursday. The event will start at 10 AM at Constitution Club in the national capital.

The programme, which is seen as a protest against Bihar CM's decision to realign with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be attended by 17 Opposition parties including Congress, Samjawadi Party, DMK, TMC, BSP and others.

Talking to media about the event, Sharad Yadav yesterday said, "Around 17 parties will attend our Sanjhi Virasat Bachao programme tomorrow and from Congress, Manmohan ji and Rahul ji will be present. The leaders of the Opposition parties, intellectuals, farmers, Dalits and tribals will attend the event."

"We had decided to launch this programme three months ago.This programme is in the interest of the country and not against the government," Yadav told reporters.

The JD(U) leader had also asserted that the composure culture of India is the preamble of Constitution which is under threat, therefore, it was important to launch the programme.

Meanwhile, leaders of Janata Dal-(United) today said that Sharad Yadav's 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' programme reeks of hypocrisy.

Talking to ANI, JD(U) leader Ajay Alok said, "It feels weird to see that Sharad Yadav's ethics have taken a 180 degree turn. 30 years ago, he arranged the same meeting against the Congress. Now he is aligning with the Congress for the same meeting."

Echoing his fellow JD(U) leader's view, K.C. Tyagi said the party remains unaffected by the meeting. He said, "The people who are organizing the meeting are not important for us and we remain unaffected by it."

A couple of days ago, the JD(U) removed Yadav as its parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, when he continued his campaign against the alliance with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)