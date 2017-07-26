18 years since first Kargil Vijay Diwas: Twitterati pays tribute to war heroes

New Delhi: Kargil Vijay Divas 2017. Yes, that's right. It's been 18 years since India won the crucial Kargil war in 1999, taking back charge of the outposts lost to Pakistani. On this day, July 26, every year we honour the Kargil War's Heroes. The day also marks the crucial success of Operation Vijay. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will respect to soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate. Functions have been organized across the country to commemorate the contribution of the Armed forces.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi and several public figures took to twitter to pay respect and recall India's glorious victory on that day. Here's a quick look at some tweets:

Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of India’s military prowess & the great sacrifices our armed forces make while steadfastly keeping India safe. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

18 yrs since KargilVijayDiwas .Tribute to those who lost their lives for the nation.Bow down to you& Salute to our true heroes,our soldiers pic.twitter.com/tXViO6Q8aU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 26, 2017

Not all super hereos wear a cape. My superhero wears a Camouflage Uniform. #IndianArmy #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/hCgramY2ki — Subodh Srivastava (@SubodhK_) July 25, 2017

On #KargilVijayDiwas, let’s salute our heroes. One of my SandArts for the brave hearts . pic.twitter.com/QNiG54DZQd — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 26, 2017

Paid floral tributes to the martyrs of Kargil war on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas at BJP HQ, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LEUcN1sFGs — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 25 July 2017

This monumental flag was installed at the Kargil War Memorial by @FFOIndia to commemorate the brave Martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/UVwg2w7CSd — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) 26 July 2017