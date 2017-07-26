close
18 years since first Kargil Vijay Diwas: Twitterati pays tribute to war heroes

 The day marks the crucial success of Operation Vijay. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 08:47
18 years since first Kargil Vijay Diwas: Twitterati pays tribute to war heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas: It's been 18 years since India won the crucial Kargil war in 1999

New Delhi: Kargil Vijay Divas 2017. Yes, that's right. It's been 18 years since India won the crucial Kargil war in 1999, taking back charge of the outposts lost to Pakistani. On this day, July 26, every year we honour the Kargil War's Heroes. The day also marks the crucial success of Operation Vijay. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will respect to soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate. Functions have been organized across the country to commemorate the contribution of the Armed forces.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi and several public figures took to twitter to pay respect and recall India's glorious victory on that day. Here's a quick look at some tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kargil Vijay Diwas

