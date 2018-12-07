19-feet long King cobra rescued from Odisha village: Watch

Bhubaneswar: A 19-feet long King cobra was rescued from a house in a village in Odisha. The incident took place on Friday in Balipal village.

The Kobra was later released into the forests.

The villagers were so scared that they decided to kill it. Later, snake rescuer Krushna Chandra Gacchayat arrived at the spot and rescued the giant cobra.

"I got a call that a snake has entered a house. As I reached there I was shocked to see such a big King Cobra, it was more than 19 feet. People were shocked and ready to kill it. I rescued the snake and released it in the jungle," Krushna Chandra Gacchayat said.