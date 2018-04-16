19 Indian students groups in Britain seek swift action in Kathua, Unnao rapes

NEW DELHI: As many as 19 Indian students and alumni groups in various British universities have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, seeking tough measures against the culprits before he addresses his "Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath" event in London on April 18.

"We, the Indian student and alumni community in the UK, are deeply horrified and demand immediate proceedings against the accused in both cases (Kathua and Unnao). By taking swift and strict action, please show that the Indian government`s initial silence and delayed response to these horrific crimes against humanity are not a supporter of the accused because the accused have some or the other link with those in power.

"Prime Minister, you have not shied away from taking difficult decisions in the past, such as with demonetisation. Please take similar extraordinary steps to prove that India`s daughters matter," the groups said in the letter.

Stressing that the Indian students and alumni community have been "eagerly looking forward to" his visit to Britain next week, the community said it hoped that "by the time you arrive you have sufficiently addressed both these matters".

"That when you arrive and address `Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath`, you can tell us and the world that those extraordinary measures are that you are putting into place to show that enough is enough," they said.

Those who signed the letter include the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU) besides India societies of the University of Oxford; London School of Economics; University College London; Imperial College London; University of Warwick; Kings College London; University of Manchester; University of Birmingham; University of Southampton; Birmingham City University; University of Arts London; University of Salford; University of Nottingham; St George`s University; University of Warwick India Forum; Nottingham Trent Indian Society and Queen Mary Indian Society.

Modi will be in Britain to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).