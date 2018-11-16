हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

19-yr-old man beaten to death over parking in Delhi

The incident took place on Thursday around 3.30 pm at a marketplace Sultan Puri area.

19-yr-old man beaten to death over parking in Delhi

A 19-year-old man was beaten to death after he intervened in an argument over a parking issue, involving his cousin, in Outer Delhi's Sultan Puri area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday around 3.30 pm at a marketplace in the area.

The deceased, Varun, was thrashed by Mannu, his brother Ravi and some other people, who are at large, Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said. 

On Thursday, Jatin and his friend Deepanker were eating kachori at the market when Mannu along with his friend came there on a scooter and stopped the vehicle in front of them, he said. 

Kuruvilla said a heated argument broke out between them after Jatin asked Mannu to park his scooter somewhere else.

Mannu and his friend started beating Jatin. On seeing this, Deepanker ran and called Jatin's cousin Varun, who tried to pacify the situation, he said.

Mannu, too, called his brother Ravi and others. They started beating Varun furiously, Kuruvilla said. 

Varun became unconscious and was admitted to the Jaipur Golden Hospital. He suffered injuries to his ribs and severe internal bleeding. He died during the treatment, he added. 

Initially, a case of attempt to murder was registered, but after his death, a murder case was registered, Kuruvilla said. 

Police are trying to arrest the accused persons. 

Tags:
DelhimurderparkingParking spacedeath

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close