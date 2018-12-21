Delhi High Court dismisses Sajjan Kumar' plea seeking more time to surrender in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of Sajjan Kumar, who was recently convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riot case, seeking more time to surrender, according to news agency ANI.

Kumar had on Thursday moved an application before the court seeking more time. The former Congress leader sought 30 days time to surrender before the court, reported ANI.

The court said it found no ground for granting the extension of time to Sajjan Kumar to surrender.

This comes even as a witness in the case, pertaining to the killings in the Delhi Cantt area during the 1984 riots, filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. The witness has demanded in the caveat that if Sajjan Kumar challenges the life imprisonment awarded to him by the Delhi High Court, then the top court must hear the victims before taking a decision.

However, advocate HS Phoolka, who is representing the riot victims in the case, had said that he had advised the victims to not move the Supreme Court.

"I have advised victims not to move Supreme Court because if both sides file appeal, court will hear in detail. We should rather press for dismissal of Sajjan Kumar's appeal at the earliest. Life imprisonment till death is better punishment than death sentence," Phoolka had said.

A Delhi court was also slated to hear the second case against Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The second case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the recommendations of the Nanavati Commission.

In the first case, Sajjan Kumar was held guilty under various counts of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, criminal conspiracy, delivering provocative speeches instigating violence against Sikhs, mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house and injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class.

Following his conviction, Sajjan Kumar resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party. He wrote to party president Rahul Gandhi submitting his resignation.