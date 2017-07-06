close
1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Getting threats from Jagdish Tytler, says Abhishek Verma

Jagdish Tytler is accused of leading a mob in Pul Bangash area in 1984 that led to the killing of three Sikhs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 16:12
New Delhi: In a huge embarrassment for the Congress, arms dealer Abhishek Verma on Thursday submitted before court that he has threat perception from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case accused Jagdish Tytler.

Fearing for his life, Verma asked the court to provide him two PSO guards for 24 hours full-proof security cover.

Earlier, Verma had deposed before the CBI that Tytler had told him in 2008 that he had met the then prime minister Manmohan Singh after which he got a clean chit over his alleged role in the case.

The Congress leader is accused of leading a mob in Pul Bangash area in 1984 that led to the killing of three Sikhs.

The premier investigating agency had earlier given a clean chit to Tytler in the case but reopened the investigation following a December 4, 2015 court order in the wake of Verma's allegations.

1984 anti-Sikh riots Jagdish Tytler Abhishek Verma Delhi

