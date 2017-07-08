close
1993 Mumbai serial blasts: TADA accused Qadir Ahmad arrested by Gujarat and UP ATS from Najibabad

Twenty four years after multiple blasts ripped through Mumbai, a special TADA court on June 16 convicted six accused.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 12:54
1993 Mumbai serial blasts: TADA accused Qadir Ahmad arrested by Gujarat and UP ATS from Najibabad

Lucknow: A person named Qadir Ahmad was on Saturday arrested by Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh ATS from Najibabad, in connection with 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, which killed 257 people and injured over 700.

Twenty four years after multiple blasts ripped through Mumbai, a special TADA court on June 16 convicted six accused, including key figures Abu Salem and Mustafa Dossa, while acquitting one.

While Dossa was convicted on charges of conspiracy and murder under various sections of the IPC besides offences under the TADA Act, the Arms Act and the Explosives Act, Salem was found guilty of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai ahead of the blasts.

Those found guilty in what is India's worst-ever terror strike are: Abu Salem who was extradited from Portugal in 2005, Mustafa Dossa, who was deported from the UAE, Mohammed Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Takla, Karimullah Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui and Feroze Abdul Rashid Khan.

Dossa died of cardiac arrest at the JJ Hospital on June 28.

TAGS

1993 Mumbai serial blastsQadir AhmadGujaratUP ATSUttar PradeshAbu SalemMustafa Dossa

