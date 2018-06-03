हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
betting syndicate

2 bar girls, 7 Bollywood celebs, Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Jalan: The mystery of IPL betting case

The questioning of actor Arbaaz Khan and one Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad has given Mumbai Police fresh clues about the betting racket concerning the recently-concluded Indian Premier League twenty-20 cricket tournament.

According to sources, police have got names of seven members of the Bollywood fraternity who were allegedly introduced to Sonu by Arbaaz Khan. This comes a day after the police questioned the ‘Dabangg’ actor for over five hours.

Apart from people from Bollywood, Sonu Jalan had also roped in two bar dancers, namely Komal and Gayatri, as partners in the IPL betting syndicate.

As per the findings of the police, Arbaaz used to be apprehensive about meeting Sonu alone, as the latter had the habit of voice recording and even filming the conversation. Arbaaz came to know about this only after two years of friendship with the racketeer, said the sources.

He came to know about the same only after the incident of one government officer getting blackmailed by Sonu.

Sonu made clients by using high-profile people and their contacts. They reportedly introduced Sonu to others, who he later involved in the betting syndicate. Arbaaz also got acquainted with Sonu in a similar manner.

There are more than 1200 clients of Sonu in the betting syndicate, and the racketeer himself is among 100 such people handled by a superior. Sources said that the superior, known as Junior Kolkata, is directly in touch with the underworld. Police believe that Junior Kolkata has already left India.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police had on Saturday confirmed that six people had been arrested in connection with the case so far, adding that more people would be arrested in the case.

Speaking to reporters, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe had said, "Six accused have been arrested in cricket betting racket. Some new names have cropped up, action will be taken against them."

Replying to a question on actor Arbaaz Khan's alleged involvement in the IPL betting racket, the DCPO said, "Arbaaz Khan's name came up in the case during the interrogation of Sonu Jalan. Arbaaz's statement has been recorded."

