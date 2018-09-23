हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2 civilians inadvertently cross LoC into Pakistan

Jammu: Two civilians are believed to have inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and entered the Pakistan controlled side, police said on Sunday.

Bashir Ahmad and Ghulam Rasool, both residents of Sawjian village in Poonch district, left their homes on September 12 for some work along the LoC.

"On Saturday, their families reported to the police that the two had not returned home since then. It is believed that the two might have inadvertently crossed the LoC and gone to the Pakistan side," a police official said.

