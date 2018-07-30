2-day Unified Commanders' Conference 2018 begins on Monday

New Delhi: The two-day Unified Commanders' Conference (UCC) for the year 2018 will be held on July 30 and July 31, 2018, at New Delhi. The Annual Conference provides a platform for discussions at the Apex Level on all 'Joint Issues' amongst the three Services and Ministry of Defence and enables stock-taking of the previous year and planning the way ahead for the next year.

The Conference will be conducted under the tutelage of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and will be attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, State Defence Minister, National Security Advisor, the Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force and other Senior Military and Civil Officials of the Ministry of Defence and Tri-Service Organisations/Institutions.

The scope of this conference has been enhanced this year to enable the forum to facilitate joint stock-taking of the previous year's performance of all Services and Departments of Ministry of Defence and jointly chart the course for the next year. The forum will feature addresses by the Defence Minister, the Services Chiefs, Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff, Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command, Defence Secretary and all Heads of Departments of MoD.

During the conference, under the chairmanship of the Chief of Integrated Staff (CISC), a large number of Tri-Services issues would be deliberated thoroughly to arrive at solution to challenges faced and to evolve plans for the future.