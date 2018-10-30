हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

2 JeM terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama, locals asked to stay indoors

Srinagar: Two terrorists were gunned down on Tuesday in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The gunbattle erupted earlier in the day after a group of armed terrorists opened fire on a search party in Chaanketaar village in Pulwama's Tral.

The terrorists were affiliated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. However, their identities are yet to be ascertained.

"So far 2 bodies of terrorists have been recovered. They're affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. The identities of the killed terrorists are being ascertained. Search is still going on in the area," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

They requested the citizens to not venture inside encounter zone as it could be dangerous due to stray explosive materials. "People are requested to cooperate with police till area is completely sanitized and cleared of all explosives materials if any," police said.

Police further added, "J&K Police on credible input today busted a hideout of terrorists in Shopian. Incriminating materials were recovered from the hideout and were seized. Police have registered a case, investigation underway."

