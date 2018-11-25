हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh

2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Raipur: One Naxal was killed on Sunday in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The exchange of fire between Naxals and the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bijapur, took place near Borje at around 2:30 pm.

After 40 minutes, another reinforcement party of DRG was launched. The Naxals fired upon the second party at around 4 pm.

"Exchange of fire took place between Naxals and District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur near Borje at around 2:30 pm today. After 40 minutes, another reinforcement party of DRG was launched. Naxals fired upon the 2nd party around 4 pm," Bijapur SP Mohit Garg said.

Around 12 bore rifle, one country made bharmar rifle, one tiffin bomb and some other materials were recovered from the spot.

"After firing, joint team searched the area and recovered a body of one Naxal. 12 bore rifle, one country made bharmar rifle, one tiffin bomb and other Naxal materials were recovered. The party is safe and is being evacuated," SP Garg added.

Another body of a Naxal was found following an exchange of fire with a joint team of DRG and STF in Madded. The gunfight lasted for nearly 40 minutes.

"In another exchange of fire between Naxals and a joint team of DRG and STF in Madded that lasted for about 40 mins on and off. After firing stopped, one unidentified Naxal body, with one 303 rifle and one bharmar rifle was recovered," SP garg said.

