close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

2 Pakistan fishermen, 3 boats caught by BSF in Gujarat creek

Pakistani fishermen often venture into Indian waters to catch fish, especially prawns, and then sail off to their side. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 17:54
2 Pakistan fishermen, 3 boats caught by BSF in Gujarat creek
File photo

Kutch: Two Pakistani fishermen and three boats were apprehended today by a BSF patrol from the 'Harami Nala' creek area along the Indo-Pak border in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said the apprehension was made early today from the "vertical channel of the creek area" when a boat patrol of the force detected the presence of the fishermen in the area.

The two men, details about whom are being collected, were apprehended by the patrol party of 79th battalion of the force deployed in the area to guard the Indo-Pak border.

Few other items were recovered from the boats and the local police have been informed, the official said.

In the past, several fishing boats, as well as Pakistani fishermen, have been caught while fishing on the Indian side of the creek area.
Given the sensitive nature of the area, even Indian fishermen are barred from fishing in the creek.

However, Pakistani fishermen often venture into Indian waters to catch fish, especially prawns and then sail off to their side. 

TAGS

PakistanPakistani fishermenKutchGujaratBSF

From Zee News

Insects can see with much higher resolution than thought
Environment

Insects can see with much higher resolution than thought

After Mohan Bhagwat, Amit Shah denied permission for Kolkata event; BJP cries conspiracy
West Bengal

After Mohan Bhagwat, Amit Shah denied permission for Kolkat...

North East

2 BSF personnel arrested for raping woman, killing her frie...

IIMC Alumni Association seeks probe into Gauri Lankesh&#039;s murder
India

IIMC Alumni Association seeks probe into Gauri Lankesh...

Blue Whale: Odisha police issues advisory to cops, parents and teachers
Odisha

Blue Whale: Odisha police issues advisory to cops, parents...

WorldAsia

Erdogan says Turkey will send 10,000 tonnes aid to Myanmar...

West Bengal

West Bengal Tourism Minister takes out peace rally in Darje...

Manipur

Manipur: Two BSF personnel arrested for raping woman, killi...

Nitin Gadkari slams Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, calls linking of Gauri Lankesh&#039;s murder to BJP unfortunate, baseless
India

Nitin Gadkari slams Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, calls linking of G...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gauri Lankesh shot dead: Die-hard supporter of free speech wanted to be a doctor first

DNA Edit: Precarious peace

A lean government can weed out needless bureaucracy

Speed breakers for carmakers

Teacher's Day 2017: From Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, 11 politicians re-imagined as teachers