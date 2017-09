2 Pakistan fishermen, 3 boats caught by BSF in Gujarat creek

Kutch: Two Pakistani fishermen and three boats were apprehended today by a BSF patrol from the 'Harami Nala' creek area along the Indo-Pak border in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said the apprehension was made early today from the "vertical channel of the creek area" when a boat patrol of the force detected the presence of the fishermen in the area.

The two men, details about whom are being collected, were apprehended by the patrol party of 79th battalion of the force deployed in the area to guard the Indo-Pak border.

Few other items were recovered from the boats and the local police have been informed, the official said.

In the past, several fishing boats, as well as Pakistani fishermen, have been caught while fishing on the Indian side of the creek area.

Given the sensitive nature of the area, even Indian fishermen are barred from fishing in the creek.

However, Pakistani fishermen often venture into Indian waters to catch fish, especially prawns and then sail off to their side.