BSF

2 Pakistani nationals nabbed by BSF in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday nabbed two Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Ferozepur.

Image Courtesy: ANI

The Pakistani nationals were approaching to the Indian side at around 6.30 pm, BSF sources confirmed.

Some cash, two IDs of Pakistan Army, one Pakistani SIM card, four photographs and two mobile phones were seized from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Siraj Ahmed (31) and Mumtaz Khan (38) who were caught from an area near the Border Out Post (BOP) in Ferozepur sector, BSF sources confirmed.

At around 6.30 pm, the jawans deputed near a border pillar in the area observed some suspicious movement from the Pakistani side, they said. 

Later, the troops spotted the two Pakistani nationals approaching towards the Indian territory and both were apprehended.

The sources added that the real identity of the duo and the purpose behind their attempt to venture into the Indian territory was being ascertained.

(With Agency Inputs)

BSFPunjabBOPPakistani

