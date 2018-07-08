हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Burhani Wani

Restrictions have also been imposed in Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian.

2 years since Burhan Wani’s death: Curfew in Tral, internet suspended in Valley

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is taking all possible measures to ensure peace in the Valley on Sunday. It has been two years since Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani was killed by security forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

While internet services have been suspended all parts of the Valley, curfew has been imposed in Tral, the hometown of Burhan Wani. Restrictions have also been imposed in Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian.

The Amarnath Yatra has also been suspended and would not be started from Jammu on Sunday. However, pilgrims continued to move ahead from Pahalgama and Baltal routes. The administration has also suspended rail services in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid had on Saturday said, "You know the (law and order) situation in Kashmir is not good and our effort is to ensure safe yatra for the pilgrims. Tomorrow there is a strike call and we have to stop the yatra. Our duty is to ensure safety of the pilgrims."

The 60-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath began on June 28.

A police official had on Saturday said that the restrictions were put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure law and order situation was normal and no disruptive or untoward incident took place. Notably, a strike had been called by separatists in the Valley to mark two years of killing of the terrorist.

Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, a resident of Tral, was shot dead by security forces in an encounter in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on July 8, 2016. The killing of the terrorist had triggered massive state-wide protests, with prolonged curfews and shutdowns across the Valley.

At least 85 people were killed and thousands were injured in clashes between security forces and protestors over a span of four months.

