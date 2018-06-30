हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Momos

20 fall ill after eating momos from road-side stall

Police have arrested 10 people who were involved with making and selling of the momos.

20 fall ill after eating momos from road-side stall
Representational image

New Delhi: What is among the top favourites among street food items across India became hazardous for 20 people who fell ill after eating momos from a street vendor in Indirapuram, close to Delhi.

News agency ANI reported that the incident took place on Thursday when at least 20 people reported stomach pain after eating momos from a road-side stall. They were rushed to a local hospital where they are receiving treatment. Local police officials investigating the incident found that all who had complained of stomach pain had bought momos from one particular vendor.

Police have arrested 10 people who were involved with making and selling of the momos here and are now probing the ingredients used and the conditions in which they are prepared.

(Also read: 25 fall ill, 2 children critical after eating momos in Delhi)

People are repeatedly urged by health officials to avoid road-side food - especially during monsoon season. The possibility of food contamination rises manifold during the rainy season and reports of food poisoning begin to climb.

Tags:
MomosStreet food

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close