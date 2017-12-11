20-year-old raped by constable during visit to Vidhan Sabha in Raipur

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a police constable in Raipur in Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred on December 7 when the woman had gone to the Vidhan Sabha area along with her boyfriend.

The couple was sitting at an isolated place when two constables stationed in a PCR van arrived there.

They began to threaten the couple and one of the constables took the man accompanying the girl to police station.

The other constable, Hiralal Nirmalkar, then began questioning the woman and threatened her by saying that he would call her parents.

Following this, he allegedly raped the woman.

A complaint in this regard was filed by the victim on Sunday.

The accused constable has been arrested.