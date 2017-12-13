हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
2001 Parliament attack anniversary: President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes for fallen heroes

Leaders from the BJP, the Congress and other parties came together along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay tribute.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 13, 2017, 12:40 PM IST
Comments
NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to those who had lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament House terrorist attack.

President tweeted: “Gratefully remember those martyred while defending Parliament from terrorists on this day 16 years ago. Forces of hate and terror targeted what we cherish most — India's democracy and democratic values. They did not succeed. And we will never let them succeed.”

Here's what PM had to say: “We pay homage to those who laid down their lives protecting the temple of our democracy on 13th December 2001. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

Several Union Ministers, including Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and several others paid tributes to the martyred.

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP leader LK Advani were also present in the ceremony held in the Parliament premises.

“On this day in 2001, our brave soldiers and Parliament staff repulsed the attack on our Parliament House. Respects to our martyrs. The nation shall remember with pride their sacrifice,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharama tweeted.

Union Minister and former Army chief VK Singh tweeted: “16 years back, terrorists attacked the temple of our democracy, our Parliament. Brave men & women adorning the uniform thwarted these attempts - I salute their valour, sacrifice, selflessness & courage. Jai hind!”

On December 13, 2001 in a horrific incident, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Tags:
2001 Parliament attackNarendra ModiRam Nath KovindRahul GandhiSonia GandhiLashkar-e-ToibaJaish-e-Mohammed
